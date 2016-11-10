Lana Wilson’s Purple Aqua

Firing temperature : cone 06-03 | Surface texture : matte | Color : aqua | Atmosphere: Oxidation/Neutral
Published in "Low-Fire Sculpture Glazes" by Holly Goring, in the December 2016 issue of Ceramics Monthly.
Ingredients
- 48
Pemco Frit 626 or Ferro Frit 32894
- 48
Add:
Instructions
Spray thick for purple and the for aqua. For more aqua, use smaller amounts of copper carbonate. This glaze is not food safe.
